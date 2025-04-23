Open Menu

AJK Medical College To Hold 3 Day Scientific Symposium

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:36 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical college will organise 8th Annual Scientific Symposium from April 24 to 26, 2025, in which renowned researchers and medical experts from across the country will participate and present their research papers.

The formal inauguration of the symposium will take place on April 24, with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, as the chief guest. The opening ceremony will also be graced by the presence of ministers Mr. Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Bazil Ali Naqvi, Muhammad Javed Ayub, and Professor Taqdees Gilani.

Researchers from all over Pakistan have been invited to register in time and present their scientific contributions.

On this occasion, some of the country’s most prominent medical experts will participate, including:Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Vice Chancellor, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad)

Professor Dr. Saeed Shafi (Expert in Medical Education),Professor Dr. Lewis,Professor Dr. Modood Hussain Rana,Professor Dr. Nizam Damani,Professor Dr. Nabiha Tariq,Professor Dr. Shehzad Anwar,Professor Dr. Abdul Khalid Awan and Professor Dr. Mazhar Hamdani

These distinguished personalities will share their experiences and insights on scientific research, medical education, and advancements in modern medical sciences.

This event marks a significant milestone in medical education, supporting healthcare professionals in utilizing modern technology and diagnosing increasingly complex diseases.

