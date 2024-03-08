Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights.

In an interview with a private news channel on International Women's Day, Gillani highlighted the dire situation faced by women in Kashmir due to Indian brutality over the past 76 years.

She said that more than 200,000 women have been subjected to this brutality during this period.

Gillani said that international organizations for women's rights must step forward to assist Kashmiri women in their quest for justice and rights.

She urged these organizations to play an active role in addressing the social and psychological trauma experienced by Kashmiri women.

In calling for international intervention, Gillani underscored the urgency of addressing the plight of Kashmiri women and advocating for their rights on a global platform.