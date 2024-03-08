Open Menu

AJK Minister Calls For Global Support For Kashmiri Women's Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM

AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights

Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights.

In an interview with a private news channel on International Women's Day, Gillani highlighted the dire situation faced by women in Kashmir due to Indian brutality over the past 76 years.

She said that more than 200,000 women have been subjected to this brutality during this period.

Gillani said that international organizations for women's rights must step forward to assist Kashmiri women in their quest for justice and rights.

She urged these organizations to play an active role in addressing the social and psychological trauma experienced by Kashmiri women.

In calling for international intervention, Gillani underscored the urgency of addressing the plight of Kashmiri women and advocating for their rights on a global platform.

Related Topics

India Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women

Recent Stories

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected f ..

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10

3 minutes ago
 CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review pol ..

CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses elderly women issues

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

3 minutes ago
 AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmi ..

AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle f ..

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Stock markets diverge before US jobs data

Stock markets diverge before US jobs data

1 minute ago
EU Commission chief hopes aid route from Cyprus to ..

EU Commission chief hopes aid route from Cyprus to Gaza opens Sunday

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 China Focus: China ups efforts to better meet paym ..

China Focus: China ups efforts to better meet payment needs of foreigners, elder ..

1 minute ago
 FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally man ..

FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars

1 hour ago
 TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming ..

TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..

2 hours ago
 Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan