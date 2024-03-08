AJK Minister Calls For Global Support For Kashmiri Women's Rights
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Taqdees Gillani on Friday emphasized the need for international organizations and authorities to intervene in support of Kashmiri women's rights.
In an interview with a private news channel on International Women's Day, Gillani highlighted the dire situation faced by women in Kashmir due to Indian brutality over the past 76 years.
She said that more than 200,000 women have been subjected to this brutality during this period.
Gillani said that international organizations for women's rights must step forward to assist Kashmiri women in their quest for justice and rights.
She urged these organizations to play an active role in addressing the social and psychological trauma experienced by Kashmiri women.
In calling for international intervention, Gillani underscored the urgency of addressing the plight of Kashmiri women and advocating for their rights on a global platform.
Recent Stories
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..
Seminar discusses elderly women issues
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data
EU Commission chief hopes aid route from Cyprus to Gaza opens Sunday
Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar
China Focus: China ups efforts to better meet payment needs of foreigners, elder ..
FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker govt3 minutes ago
-
Seminar discusses elderly women issues3 minutes ago
-
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir3 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated at SMIU27 minutes ago
-
206 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region27 minutes ago
-
Umar Ayub granted transit bail till April 1427 minutes ago
-
Saudi officials complete survey for ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Karachi Airport : Secy Religious ..27 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Sanjrani, Zaffar Zehri, Muhammad Khan Lehr took oath as MPAs37 minutes ago
-
'Women are real architects of society'37 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two hurt in various road mishaps37 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road mishap37 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Nowshera, Balakot grids notified47 minutes ago