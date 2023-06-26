AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat disaster, Global Immigration Laws

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Health, Ansar Abdali Monday held a meeting with Ambassador Konstantinos Moatsos of Greece in the federal metropolis and discussed the recent boat accident in Greece and global immigration laws

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Health, Ansar Abdali Monday held a meeting with Ambassador Konstantinos Moatsos of Greece in the Federal metropolis and discussed the recent boat accident in Greece and global immigration laws.

The meeting, held in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, focused on the negligence of coast guards, the root cause of the accident, and the need for revising immigration policies.

Minister Ansar Abdali provided a comprehensive account of the unfortunate boat accident, emphasizing the shortcomings in the actions of the coast guards involved.

The discussion aimed to identify areas for improvement and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Both parties engaged in a constructive dialogue to ensure the necessary measures are taken to rectify the situation and enhance maritime safety.

The conversation extended beyond the boat accident, delving into the pressing issue of global immigration laws.

Minister Ansar Abdali and Ambassador Konstantinos Moatsos recognized the importance of comprehensive reforms to ensure fairness, efficiency, and the protection of human rights. They expressed a shared commitment to revisiting existing immigration policies to meet the evolving needs of the international community.

In a demonstration of goodwill, Ambassador Konstantinos Moatsos assured Minister Ansar Abdali that appropriate actions would be taken to address the concerns raised during the meeting in a timely and responsible manner.

Moreover, the Ambassador revealed Greece's intention to revise their visa policy, specifically benefiting individuals from Azad Kashmir. This commitment ensures improved visa provisions and access to a fair and transparent process for the people of Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, both parties discussed the immediate transportation of the deceased Kashmiri individuals. The DNA tests have been conducted under the supervision of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir through the health department, ensuring the identification and dignified handling of the bodies.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a strong sense of optimism for the future. Minister Ansar Abdali and Ambassador Konstantinos Moatsos expressed their mutual commitment to continued collaboration and cooperation between their respective nations.

The pursuit of justice, accountability, and a more inclusive immigration system remains at the forefront of their shared agenda.

As developments unfold, both parties will actively engage in follow-up discussions and take the necessary steps to implement the agreed-upon revisions. It is anticipated that this collaboration will yield positive outcomes for all stakeholders involved.