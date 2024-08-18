AJK Minister emphasizes nurturing youth as national asset

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Senior politician and Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Mian Abdul Waheed emphasized the critical role of youth as the nation’s greatest asset and underscored the importance of nurturing institutions that support their development.

He was speaking at the Prize Distribution Ceremony for Sports Competitions held at the Neelum Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK).

Reflecting nostalgically on the inception of the Neelum Campus in 2013, Minister Mian Abdul Waheed recalled its humble beginnings as a small sapling in Authmuqam. Over the years, this sapling has flourished into a premier institution, playing a pivotal role in advancing higher education in the region.

The minister highlighted the abundant talent in Neelum Valley, stressing the government’s responsibility to create opportunities that enable the youth to excel. He expressed satisfaction with the campus’s progress and recognized its significance for the valley’s youth, given the region’s limited economic and job opportunities.

Minister Mian Abdul Waheed extended heartfelt gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi for his unwavering commitment to the campus’s development. He acknowledged the efforts of all those who have supported the institution since its establishment and assured his continued support, recognizing the campus as a blessing for the people of Neelum Valley.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, in his address, shared his vision for the future of Neelum Campus, expressing optimism about its potential to evolve into a full-fledged university. Despite the financial challenges faced by the university, Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi stated that top-tier faculty has already been provided to the campus.

He also reiterated his commitment to expanding academic programs to offer a wider range of choices to students.

Additionally, he announced the provision of state-of-the-art computers for the campus and encouraged both faculty and students to act as ambassadors, promoting the institution’s growth and reputation.

Director of Neelum Campus, Dr. Malik Sajjad Ahmed Nadeem, presented an overview of the campus's progress and achievements. He expressed his profound gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Minister Mian Abdul Waheed for their continued support and keen interest in the campus's development.

The ceremony concluded with a lively prize distribution event, where Minister Mian Abdul Waheed and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi awarded certificates and trophies to the winners and runners-up of the sports competitions.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the students on their achievements and presented a special souvenir to Minister Mian Abdul Waheed as a token of appreciation for his support. Director Neelum Campus, Dr. Malik Sajjad Ahmed Nadeem, also presented a souvenir to Prof. Abbasi in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the campus’s growth.

During his visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi inaugurated newly constructed, sophisticated classrooms and staff rooms adjacent to the Neelum Campus. He praised the efforts of Director Dr. Malik Sajjad Ahmed Nadeem for his tireless dedication to the campus’s uplift.

The Vice-Chancellor also held separate meetings with faculty, staff, and students, listening to their concerns and aspirations, and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

Accompanying the Vice-Chancellor on this visit were Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Chairperson of the Department of Sociology Dr. Nazneen Habib, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Sharjil Saeed, Associate Professor Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Director of Works Azhar Ali, Transport Officer Ahsan Khan, and Public Relations Officer Mubashar Naqvi.