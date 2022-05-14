UrduPoint.com

AJK Minister Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of UAE President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Azad Kashmir Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

In his condolence message, the Finance Minister said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan worked hard for the people of Azad Kashmir during the earthquake and built two state-of-the-art hospitals CMH Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

The people pay homage to him.

He said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir will always remember his services and his name will be written in golden letters. "May Allah Almighty grant him a great place in Jannah," he prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Earthquake UAE Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Gold Government

More Stories From Pakistan

