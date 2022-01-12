AJK Minister for easier procedure to file tax returns

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue of Azad Jammu Kashmir Abdul Majid Khan on Wednesday issued specific directives to AJK Inland Revenue Department authorities to provide more facilities to the taxpayers and to make the tax payment procedure easier for the general public.

The minister issued these directives during visit to the Mirpur offices of the Inland Revenue Department, where he took a briefing on revenue collection and reviewed the departmental performance.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Asim Shaukat on the occasion apprised the Minister of Inland Revenue about the departmental working. The Minister of Inland Revenue expressed satisfaction over the departmental performance.

The Minister of Inland Revenue inquired about the targets and collection of Indirect Taxes, on which Ch. Asim Shaukat Commissioner Inland Revenue informed that for the financial year 2021-22, the Inland Revenue Department (Indirect Taxes) has got a target of Rs. 8.9 billion.

The Inland Revenue Department, working diligently, collected Rs. 3.960 billion at the end of December 2021 against the set proportionate target of Rs.3.560 billion, which is Rs.400 million more than the given target.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the high performance which is a record achievement and commended the efforts of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Indirect Taxes) Chaudhry Asim Shaukat and all the staff members and directed them to work diligently in the future.

Later, the Minister visited the Inland Revenue Offices (Indirect Taxes / IT Wing) and also met the staff members one by one. During his visit to the offices, the Minister was briefed by the IT Wing Incharge.

The Minister inquired about the issues on which IT Wing Incharge Faizullah briefed the Minister regarding computerized registration of vehicles. He also informed about other online systems and departmental procedures. The Minister visited Excise Building and met the staff members and inquired about the problems encountered in the conduct of Government affairs.

The Minister Inland Revenue was also apprised of the procedures related to motor tax and registration branch of Motor Registering Authority, Mirpur. He also visited the Income Tax Complex Building.

Syed Anser Ali, Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue accompanied the Minister Inland Revenue during the visit and briefed about important issues and matters. Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan expressed satisfaction over the departmental performance and procedures.

He also expressed his gratitude and hoped that the Inland Revenue Department would continue to perform under the same spirit in the future as well.