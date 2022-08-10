UrduPoint.com

AJK Minister Gets Contempt Notice From Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 09:07 PM

AJK minister gets contempt notice from supreme court

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Wednesday issued a contempt notice to minister Law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar for making a telephone call to Chief Justice of the apex court to appear in person

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Wednesday issued a contempt notice to minister Law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar for making a telephone call to Chief Justice of the apex court to appear in person.

According to press release, the chief justice (CJ) was on his way to offer condolence with former chief justice of the apex court Azam Khan on demise of her sister when he received a call of personal assistant (PA) to minister and after keeping the CJ on hold, the minister came on line requesting him to call a meeting of the secretaries of the political parties.

The chief justice felt that apparently this indecent act of the minister was contemptuous and amount to undermine his authority as he had nothing to do with the meeting of secretaries of the political parties and therefore, he immediately convened the meeting of the judges council to discuss the matter, the press further said.

The release added that the judges council after deliberations, unanimously decided to call explanation from the minister and the office was directed to issue notice to him to appear before the court in person on Friday and explain that under what authority he directly called CJ and also to explain the way he talked to him?The office was also directed to issue notice to advocate general as well to ensure his presence.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Court

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day arran ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day arrangements

1 minute ago
 Revival of cotton top priority of Punjab govt: Min ..

Revival of cotton top priority of Punjab govt: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister appreciates for best security arran ..

Chief Minister appreciates for best security arrangements on Ashura Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces financial aid for affecte ..

Chief Minister announces financial aid for affectees of floods in Esa Khel

2 minutes ago
 Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

19 minutes ago
 Delegation of minorities representatives calls on ..

Delegation of minorities representatives calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.