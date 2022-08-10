AJK minister gets contempt notice from supreme court

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Wednesday issued a contempt notice to minister Law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar for making a telephone call to Chief Justice of the apex court to appear in person.

According to press release, the chief justice (CJ) was on his way to offer condolence with former chief justice of the apex court Azam Khan on demise of her sister when he received a call of personal assistant (PA) to minister and after keeping the CJ on hold, the minister came on line requesting him to call a meeting of the secretaries of the political parties.

The chief justice felt that apparently this indecent act of the minister was contemptuous and amount to undermine his authority as he had nothing to do with the meeting of secretaries of the political parties and therefore, he immediately convened the meeting of the judges council to discuss the matter, the press further said.

The release added that the judges council after deliberations, unanimously decided to call explanation from the minister and the office was directed to issue notice to him to appear before the court in person on Friday and explain that under what authority he directly called CJ and also to explain the way he talked to him?The office was also directed to issue notice to advocate general as well to ensure his presence.