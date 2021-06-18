AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In a major set back to the ruling party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mir Akbar Khan parted ways from its party and joined Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday.

According to PTI central media department, the AJK politician announced his decision in a meeting with PTI's Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi here.

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

Akbar reposed confidence in PM Imran Khan's leadership and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 (Bagh) constituency.

Mir Akbar Khan was a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider's cabinet and was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the July 25 polls by the PML-N.