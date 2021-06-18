UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Minister Parts Ways With PML-N, Joins PTI

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In a major set back to the ruling party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the senior politician of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mir Akbar Khan parted ways from its party and joined Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday.

According to PTI central media department, the AJK politician announced his decision in a meeting with PTI's Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi here.

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

Akbar reposed confidence in PM Imran Khan's leadership and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 (Bagh) constituency.

Mir Akbar Khan was a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider's cabinet and was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the July 25 polls by the PML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Muslim Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

41 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

46 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

52 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.