AJK Minister Urges Media To Amplify Kashmir Cause, Promises Support For Press Club
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir's Housing and Physical Planning Minister, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, emphasized the crucial role of media in resolving the Kashmir conflict during a visit to the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur on Sunday.
He praised the local journalist community for their tireless efforts in highlighting the significance of a swift settlement to the Kashmir issue, aligning with the aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people.
On this occasion, the minister assured the press club of government support for their initiatives, including the construction of a new building and infrastructure development.
The visit was marked by a warm welcome from press club members, and the minister was accompanied by a delegation of government officials and party leaders.
The press club's newly elected office bearers expressed gratitude and committed to continuing their vibrant role in advocating for the national Kashmir cause.
