Open Menu

AJK Minister Urges Media To Amplify Kashmir Cause, Promises Support For Press Club

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir's Housing and Physical Planning Minister, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, emphasized the crucial role of media in resolving the Kashmir conflict during a visit to the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur on Sunday.

He praised the local journalist community for their tireless efforts in highlighting the significance of a swift settlement to the Kashmir issue, aligning with the aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people.

On this occasion, the minister assured the press club of government support for their initiatives, including the construction of a new building and infrastructure development.

The visit was marked by a warm welcome from press club members, and the minister was accompanied by a delegation of government officials and party leaders.

The press club's newly elected office bearers expressed gratitude and committed to continuing their vibrant role in advocating for the national Kashmir cause.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Visit Jammu Mirpur Sunday Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan