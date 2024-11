AJK-Mirpur launches anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain on Thursday launched an emergency cleanliness drive and anti-encroachment campaign in the lake city of Mirpur-AJK.

During the meeting, the commissioner directed Municipal Corporation officers to prioritize city cleanliness, banning sanitary workers from working at officials' residences.

Commissioner Hussain on this occasion, emphasized that cleanliness is the Municipal Corporation's Primary responsibility, urging officials not to be careless. He also stressed Mirpur city's importance in Azad Kashmir, being the largest corporation in the state.

District administration and municipal corporation officials assured the commissioner that instructions would be implemented in letter and spirit.

