AJK near to complete 1000 figure of COVID infected people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) constantly reporting the new COVID 19 cases daily pushing the region to complete 1000 figure of infected people as 32 more cases were detected on Thursday taking the total number to 962 while number of deaths due to the pandemic rose to 25.

According to health department, 396 patients had recovered from the deadly virus so for in the region, 118 are under treatment in hospitals and 423 are under home isolation while 365 suspected people were tested during the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 14729.

Of the 32 new cases, 16 surfaces in Muzaffarabad, 2 in Rawalakot, one in Bagh, 2 in Haveeli, 2 in Mirpur, 3 in Bhimber and six in Kotli while 12 deaths occurred so for in Muzaffarabad, 2 in Rawalakot, 3 in Bagh, 2 in Sudhonoti, 4 in Mirpur and 2 in Bhimber.