UrduPoint.com

AJK Newly-elected Members Take Oath

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:37 PM

AJK newly-elected members take oath  

The elections for speaker and deputy speaker were taking place. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Chaudhry Anwar-ul Haq as speaker and Riaz Gujjar as deputy speaker.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) The newly-elected members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly took oath on Tuesday.

During the session, outgoing AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath to the newly-elected members.

The elections for speaker and deputy speaker were taking place. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Chaudhry Anwar-ul Haq as speaker and Riaz Gujjar as deputy speaker.

The opposition parties provided the Names of Faisal Rathore and Nisara Abbasi for the polls of speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

To ensure attendance in the meeting, the secretariat of the Legislative Assembly informed all the members of the assembly to attend the session.

It may be mentioned here that PTI emerged as the largest political party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the recently-held elections on July 25. The party would form a government in the region as it managed to secure a total number of 32 seats (including reserved seats).

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 12 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed seven seats in the AJKLA.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir May July Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 minute ago
 Engro Fertilizers Wins Three Awards at Pakistan Di ..

Engro Fertilizers Wins Three Awards at Pakistan Digital Awards

14 minutes ago
 PM wants to save each penny of nation: Gill

PM wants to save each penny of nation: Gill

10 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka lifts fertiliser import ban after outcry ..

Sri Lanka lifts fertiliser import ban after outcry

11 minutes ago
 Man killed in car-bike collision

Man killed in car-bike collision

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail, Western Bainoona Group sign agreement ..

Etihad Rail, Western Bainoona Group sign agreement for Stage Two of UAE’s Nati ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.