AJK newly-elected members take oath  

The elections for speaker and deputy speaker were taking place. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Chaudhry Anwar-ul Haq as speaker and Riaz Gujjar as deputy speaker.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) The newly-elected members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly took oath on Tuesday.

During the session, outgoing AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath to the newly-elected members.

The opposition parties provided the Names of Faisal Rathore and Nisara Abbasi for the polls of speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

To ensure attendance in the meeting, the secretariat of the Legislative Assembly informed all the members of the assembly to attend the session.

It may be mentioned here that PTI emerged as the largest political party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the recently-held elections on July 25. The party would form a government in the region as it managed to secure a total number of 32 seats (including reserved seats).

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 12 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed seven seats in the AJKLA.