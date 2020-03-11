AJK observes 32nd death anniversary of ex-President K H Khursheed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 11 (APP):Two-day AJK-wide special events to commemorate 32nd death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and founder leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H.Khrsheed concluded across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. The anniversary was commemorated with due solemnity & reverence with the renewal of the pledge to continue the life-time mission of the departed leader to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

The concluding ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed Hassan Khursheed was held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis - Muzaffarabad today where Quran Khawani was held besides a special function to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

Speakers including AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, while addressing the ceremony paid rich tributes to the departed Kashmir leader for his life-time services to the Kashmir cause comprising the ultimate goal of the achievement of Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Participants from across AJK and various parts of Pakistan visited the mazar to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom struggle and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan.

Contingents of the JKLL leaders and workers as well as several other party activists and members of all segments of the civil society from various parts of AJK attended the concluding ceremony of the death anniversary at the mausoleum of late K.H. Khursheed in Muzaffarabad Monday morning. They placed floral wreath and offer fateha for the departed .

Addressing a ceremony here Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed, elderly Kashmiri politician and the the JKLL Supremo Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, said that the UN SC was the only authentic forum which could perform for settlement of the global issue of Kashmir issue through holding plebiscite under the spirit of the UN resolutions.

Besides the JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, Chairman People National Alliance and President Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Ch. Munir Hussain Advocate, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission Humayoon Zaman Mirza, JKLL leaders Ch.

Muhammad Suleman Advocate, Tariq Mahmood, Khawaja Khalil Ahmed and others paid rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his long meritorious services for the Kashmir cause and for managing the grand of due constitutional and democratic rights to the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers paid glorious tributes to K.H. Khurshid, also the Secretary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam for his life-time meritorious services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination..

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that best way to pay rich tributes to late K.H.Khursheed was to perpetuate the ideology primarily based on the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination acknowledged by the international community through the UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir shall have to support and continue the ideology and mission of late K.H.Khursheed in all circumstances to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success. The JKLL chief called for early settlement of Kashmir issue entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Justice Mallick said that late K.H.Khurshid, also the private secretary of father of the nation – Quaid-e-Azam, rendered great services for the cause of Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Reiterating to continue the mission of late K.H. Khursheed, speakers said that India could not win the hearts of Jammu Kashmir people despite initiating various measures and taking different political summersaults to muster the sympathies of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers recalled that international community had admitted the fact that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was basically key to the emergence of everlasting peace in the region besides for the long-lasting socio economic progress and prosperity in South Asia, they added.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of K.H.Khurshid and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.