AJK observes 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) marked the 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and commitment, on Friday.

According to APP Correspondent, the day began with special prayers in mosques across the region, focusing on the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Ceremonies were held in various districts, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot and others paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation’s frontiers.

Speakers at these events honored the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces who successfully repelled an attack by India on this day in 1965.

In Mirpur, several ceremonies organized by social organizations and local authorities took place.

Key figures including Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shoukat, attended the central flag hoisting ceremony.

Many community members also visited the graves of martyrs from the 1965 and 1971 wars, offering prayers for their eternal peace.

Prof. Arshad Jiraal, father of martyred Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal along with senior army officers, placed floral wreaths at the graves of the heroes including those who participated in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The ceremonies were well-attended by local residents including journalists, military officials and community leaders.

Attendees participated in special prayer meetings, asking for the elevation of the martyrs’ status and for the security and prosperity of Pakistan.

Visitors also paid respects at mausoleums of the martyrs in nearby districts, underscoring the collective memory and gratitude for those who fought valiantly for the nation.

APP/ahr/378