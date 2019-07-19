AJK observes 72nd accession to Pakistan day anniversary today

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir people observed 72nd Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day anniversary on Friday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 19 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir people observed 72nd Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day anniversary on Friday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

It was a state holiday in AJK to observe the day on Friday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands including Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the rest of the departed souls who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums and rallies were held in all ten district and tehsil headquarters of AJK including in the state's metropolis � Muzaffarabad besides in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley districts to celebrate the historic Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to attain their birth right to self determination and to accomplish the dream of the accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19, 1947 in a meeting of Kashmiris then prime representative organization � All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (late founder President of Azad Jammu Kashmir) in Srinagar.

After passing through the streets , the rallies converged into big congregations of masses from all walks of life. Addressing the rallies speakers strongly condemned the fresh ongoing wave of state terrorism by the Indian occupying troops in occupied Kashmir .

Addressing a rally hosted by various classes of the civil society here Friday morning speakers reiterated the pledge to continue struggle for strengthening and promoting the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan till it reach to its logical end, they vowed.

Expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation in occupied valley where Indian troops have unleashed the renewed brutalities against the freedom loving Kashmir, speakers urged the international community especially United Nations and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene to get stopped the repeated naked aggression, barbarism and ruthless firing by Indian forces on the peaceful rallies of kashmiris in occupied Jammu & Kashmir struggling for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Speakers underlined that through raising against the Indian forcible rule, people in occupied Kashmir had once again proved that Kashmir was neither an administrative dispute nor an issue of change of governance in the Indian held territory but primarily involved to the wishes and aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future and that no solution to the dispute could be arrived without ignoring them, he declared.

The special seminars and symposiums were followed by Accession to Pakistan Day rallies at various places participated by thousands of people including the representative leaders of people of all spheres of life from various parts of the concerned districts to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Pakistan with a renewed pledge to materialize the dream of accession to entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality in the light of the historical resolution.