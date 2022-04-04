UrduPoint.com

AJK Observes Bhutto's 43rd Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 11:13 PM

AJK observes Bhutto's 43rd death anniversary

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the 43rd death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed on Monday by his admirers including the party activists with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the 43rd death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed on Monday by his admirers including the party activists with due solemnity and reverence.

The death anniversary was observed in the liberated territory of AJK in acknowledgment of meritorious services of late ZAB for Kashmiris cause for the right to self determination and the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Special functions were held by the PPP AJK workers at district and tehsil headquarters to observe the anniversary of ZAB. Addressing these meetings, speakers paid rich tributes to Shaheed Bhutto and his daughter and the party's martyred chairperson Benazir Bhutto with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of shaheed Z.A Bhutto and shaheed BB.

In capital city of Muzaffarabad, a special ceremony was held at the Peoples Secretariat under the auspices of the local unit of PPP, AJK to commemorate the anniversary.

The ceremony was followed by Quran Khawani for the departed soul.

Speakers including top PPP AJK leader and leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Lateef Akber, Javed Ayub, Shoukat, Bazil Naqvi and other party leaders paid glorious tributes to the departed souls of ZAB and BB for giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of the country and the nation and for the cause of democracy and the constructional and democratic norms and principles.

In his address, Ch. Lateef Akber said that valiant shaheed ZAB preferred to go to gallows by maintaining his honor and dignity instead of bowing before the dictatorship and making any bargaining on the principals. He vowed to continue the mission of Bhutto to translate their ideas of turning Pakistan a true democratic, strong and stable and true welfare state to bring it in the ranks of the developed nations.

