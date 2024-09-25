AJK Observes "Black Day" Against 2nd Phase Of India-sponsored Elections Drama In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Sep, 2024) The people across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday observed "Black Day" for registering protest against staging of New-Delhi sponsored "2nd phase" of sham elections to the so called Legislative assembly of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK.
Call for observing Black Day was given by AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul haq and backed and supported by all the social, political and religious organizations besides the people belonging to all walks of life to express resentment against the forced holding of the farcical elections to the so called legislature assembly of IIOJK under the shadow of the Indian guns against the wishes of the freedom loving Kashmiris and their real representative alliance – the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.
The protest rallies and processions in all major cities including the district and divisional headquarters of Muzaffarbad, Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the black day.
Raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, the rallies passed through the major streets in all small and major towns in the liberated territory.
Addressing the rallies, the speakers declared that any sort of elections in the internally acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir state under the Indian constitution had no legal validity nor could be the substitute of the Kashmiris legitimate right of self determination committed by the international community through UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.
They declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir neither ever accepted the illegal occupation of their motherland by India in the past nor would accept it at any cost in the future.
By observing black day against the Indian elections drama in IIOJK , the people of Jammu & Kashmir reiterated their firm stance to the international community of their complete dissociation and hatred against the Indian illegal occupation.
The speakers stated this while addressing protest rally at central Shaheed Chowk in the lake city of Mirpur.
The speakers including Chairman National Events Organizing Committee, Ch. Yasir Riaz, Kashmir Liberation Cell representative, Azeem Sarwar and others recalled that 77 years ago in 1947, India occupied the state of Jammu & Kashmir by forcibly landing its troops at Srinagar airport against the aspirations of the people of the state and thereby violation all international norms and commitments.
Since then, Indian troops had turned the paradise on the earth into a hell by unleashing the bloodshed of over five hundred thousand innocent people of the state, they pointed out.
The speakers underlined that the valiant people of Jammu & Kashmir state rendered massive supreme sacrifices of their lives for a sacred cause of liberation of their motherland from Indian unlawful occupation and would continue the same spirit with more vigor and high moral till their freedom struggle reaches to its logical end.
They vehemently condemned the massive human rights abuses committed by the Indian occupying forces in the occupid Kashmir against the Kashmiris for boycotting the so called elections.
The speakers called upon India to show realistic approach towards the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict to ensure emergence of everlasting and durable peace in South Asia and Jammu Kashmir state particularly.
