AJK Observes Day Of Mourning On Demise Of Prince Karim Agha Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday mourned the demise of His Highness Prince Karim Agha Khan, the spiritual supreme leader of the Ismaili community, who had breathed his last the other day.
The day of mourning was observed to express a deep sense of shock and grief, on behalf of the government and people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, over the death of Prince Karim Agha Khan, a close friend of Pakistan and Kashmir.
The AJK State Flag on all public and private buildings remained at half-mast throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion.
Besides the day of mourning observed across the country, the AJK government had announced to observe day-long mourning in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in expression of profound grief on behalf of the government and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the sad demise and occasion of the funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Agha Khan.
