AJK observes Defence & Martyrs' Day with renewed fabulous zest

MIRPUR [ AJK ] : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like throughout Pakistan, the 56th Defense Day of Pakistan was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with great enthusiasm, coupled with renewal of pledge to give every kind of sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

The day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the AJK for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held in various parts of AJK including all the district headquarters of Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives to safeguard the motherland. Besides, they paid tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan � who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur, major ceremony to pay tributes to the heroes of the 1965 war was held under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee. Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Raqeeb, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, Divisional Information Officer Javed Malik, and the city elite, besides large number of people from all walks of life visited the graves of the martyrs and prayed for the upholding of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Raqeeb, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi and others placed the wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyr of operation Zarb-e-Azb - Shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran, Arshad Jiraal, Shaheed Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others at the local graveyard.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society.

Participants of the special 'duayaa' (prayer) meetings offered 'fateha' for the raising of the status of the martyrs of the - 1965 war besides other martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the country.

Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs for laying down supreme sacrifices for the defense of the country.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke especially during the ongoing uprising in the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), speakers said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom, was in fact the movement for completion of Pakistan.

They underlined that the entire Kashmir valley was today being banged with full throat slogans of " Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa La e La Ha Illalah" and "We Want Freedom". They said that it was the crystal clear evidence of the continual supreme sacrifices of lives by valiant Kashmiris through their struggle for freedom was to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan .

Speakers said that September 6 - the Defense Day of Pakistan was the day of renewal of the pledge by entire nation to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country stronger.

Special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day in other parts of the district. They offered fateha for the the martyrs .

Addressing a special ceremony to mark the defense day through webinar held under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Free Media Association speakers including the convener of the organization Altaf Hamid Rao, Central Vice President JK Union of Journalists, Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, the organization's top leaders and senior Kashmiri journalists Rao Atiq ul Amin Khan, Jehanzeb Khan and others paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Speakers reiterated the determination of the Kashmiris, dwelling either side of the line of control and rest of the world, to continue the struggle for freedom of IIOJK from the Indian yoke in all circumstances to translate the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality since Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they (Kashmiris) were bent upon to achieve the final goal to this direction come what may, they added.

Expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation human rights in IIOJ&K following the continual indefinite curfew, lockdown and communication blockade and other heavy restrictions by over a million of Indian occupying forces, speakers called upon the United Nations (UN) and the global human rights organizations to immediate move for intervening to save the lives of the innocent freedom-loving Kashmiri population.

Speaking on this occasion the Chair Convenor JKFMA Altaf Hamid Rao called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive Indian posture in the region to avert rising threat of nuclear conflict in the region.

People from various parts of AJK also visited the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars at the places close to their respective home stations and offered fateha.