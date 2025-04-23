- Home
AJK Observes International Earth Day-2025 Emphasizing Focus On Collective Actions To Protect Planet
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) The International Earth Day has been observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), emphasizing focus on the theme of Earth Day 2025 "Our power, our planet," an idea centered on taking action through education, advocacy and community support.
The day's events included a walk and ceremony in the city hosted by the renowned Environmentalist - District Bar Association (DBA) Mirpur President, Chaudhry Mahmood Palakvi Advocate in the Chaur.
Speaking as chief guest the DBA President Ch. Mahmood Palakvi Advocate, President Environmental Journalists Forum Mirpur District , Altaf Hamid Rao, Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK Secretary General, Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, renowned broadcaster and Environmental expert on climate change Ali Akhter Saleem and others emphasized the significance of securing the earth for future generations.
The speakers urged for collective action to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and raise awareness about environmental issues focusing the measures to protect the planet through required means recommended by the soil, each experts harmonious to the need of the current era.
They highlighted the importance of water, hills, wildlife and deserts for human life and the need to preserve them.
The Earth Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and engage in activities aimed at protecting the planet under the spirit of this year's theme of "Our Power Our Planet" through the determined collective actions.
