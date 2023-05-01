AJK observes International Labour Day with great enthusiasm and devotion

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) : May 01 (APP) ::In Azad Jammu & Kashmir,the International Labor Day was observed on Monday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with renewal of pledge to continue efforts for securing and safeguarding the due rights of the working class which stands as back bone of a healthy society.

Addressing special ceremonies hosted, to mark the day, at various places in the liberated territory by the labor organisations, the speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down supreme sacrifices of their lives this day 137 years ago in 1886 in the United State's ancient city.

The observance of the international labor day in a simple manner was aimed at to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 137 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives this day in 1886 while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

Special May Day rallies held in all 10 districts of AJK including Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Hattiyan, Havaili and Bhimbher districts were the hallmark of the day.

Various representative organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions individually and collectively observed the day to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 137 years ago.

In Mirpur, a grand ceremony was held at local press club auditorium with specific arrangements to mark the world labor day paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Chicago to secure and safeguard due rights, dignity and honour of laborers.

They highlighted the importance of this historic universal day – besides paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir, they reiterated their firm resolve to continue the mission of the valiant sons of the soil who laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives to bring the struggle for freedom of occupied part of the Internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state from India's unlawful occupation, with full vigor till it reach to its logical end.

They said that best way to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago was to follow their foot steps for procuring and safeguarding the due rights of the working class – most particularly the laborers.

They added that the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the martyrs of Chicago will be all remembered – since these were always proved as the beacon light for the laborers across the world to secure and protect their due rights, the speakers added.