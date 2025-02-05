AJK observes ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ with full zeal, fervor, renewed pledge

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Feb, 2025) The ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Wednesday was observed here amidst full throat slogans of “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” by the people across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with unprecedented enthusiasm and fervor to express fullest solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against the tyranny of occupational forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day was primarily marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, people renewed their resolve to continue extending the fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder to shoulder Pakistan to freedom-loving brethren in IIOJK for their just and principled struggle to achieve Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian clutches.

As a public holiday, the people representing various walks of life including political, social and human rights organization took out rallies in all big and small cities across the liberated state including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and at the district and tehsil headquarters of all ten AJK districts including Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Haveili, Hattiyan and Neelam Valley.

They also held seminars and vowed to be with their oppressed brethren people of IIOJK in their hour of trial.

The Day was observed with renewed pledges and commitments to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to Jammu and Kashmir people in their just and principled struggle for achieving the right to self-determination and the cause of Kashmir.

The observance of this day was also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at International and apprising the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they were not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil as people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are wholehearted with them.

As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a one-minute silence was observed at 10.00 a.m. to pay respects and homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, as all rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

The human chain was formed on all seven bridges, including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher and Holar besides at Bararkot the entry and ex points that connect AJK with Pakistan. Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistan areas and gathered at these bridges and formed a huma chain in to reiterate complete solidarity between them.

The human hands chain formed both by Pakistani and Kashmiri people was aimed to reiterate the unity and fraternity of this fact that both people had bonds of love and affection towards each other.

Flowing of rivers towards Pakistan and ways linked with land transpire the natural accession with the country, a center of Kashmiri people’s hopes and expectations.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in scenario of severe hatred against India that was followed by August 5, 2019 sinister action of abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led extremist Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

The mass Kashmir Solidarity rallies reiterated Kashmiris earnest demand to the United Nations to take immediate action against India for blatantly violating UN resolutions on Kashmir through the August 05, 2019 sinister action defying all international moral and legal norms and commitments about the global unresolved longstanding Kashmir issue.

In Mirpur district, a large number of people from adjoining Punjab province led by ex Members Punjab Assembly, Meher Fiyaaz, Nadeem Khadim, Assistant Commissioner Dina, Mrs. Sadia Dogger, ADC (G) Jhelum Sabba Seher, reached at Mangla bridge, the gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir State, and made e human chain to express solidarity with the people of AJK who had also gathered at the bridge to make human chain joining hands with the people of Pakistan to mark the day.

Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur division earlier drove to Mangla bridge through big processions, led by District Council Chairman, Raja Naveed Akhter, City Mayor Usman Ali, Commissioner Mirpur Division, Ch. Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Yasir Riaz, Additional Commissioner Ch. Haq Nawaz, , SSP Mirpur, Khawar Ali Shaukat ADC ( G), Raja Ummar Tariq, Assistant Commissioner, Zahid Hussain, Duty Magistrate , Ch. Imran Yousaf, PML- N Women Wing Chief, Mrs. Memoona Shah, Director Kashmir Liberation Cell Mirpur, Sardar Azeem , Divisional Chief PID ,AJK Javed Malik, AJK Muslim Conference leaders Raja Zaffar Maharoof and Shakoor Mughal, ex President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Shujah, President Insaaf Traders Wing Mirpur, Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, Municipal Magistrate, Zahid Majeed Sheikh, Kashmir Press Club President, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, ex Presidents of the press club, Altaf Hamid Rao and Sajaad Jiraal, District Health officer, Dr.

Fida Hussain and other heads of various private and public representative organizations and the civil society.

A big congregation of masses from adjoining town Dina of Jhelum district led by above mentioned leaders representing various walks of life reached Mangla bridge and joined human chain with AJK people to mark solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir State.

The Mass Solidarity Day rally's leaders from Jhelum and Dina presented national flag of Pakistan to the AJK leaders. The AJK leaders also presented AJK flag to elected to representatives from Jhelum and Dina besides the senior officials of the Jhelum district administration as a sign of love and affection with Pakistan.

While addressing the mass public rally on this occasion hosted by the local authorities and civil society at Mangla bridge to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the key speakers called upon the world community to ensure early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people’s wishes.

The speakers including Commissioner Mirpur Division, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner ,Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Meher Fiyaaz, ex Member Punjab Assembly, Nadeem Khadim, former MPA from Jhelum, Assistant Commissioner Dina, Mrs. Sadia Dogger, ADC (G) Jhelum Sabba Seher and others said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom was in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan. Pakistan was incomplete without its jugular vein Kashmir, they declared.

They said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison. Pakistan, the speaker declared, would continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom till it reaches to its logical end.

They paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggling people for facing large-scale Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally occupied territory.

They said the sacrifices being offered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go waste as the time was not far off when their struggle would be crowned with success very soon.

The speakers called upon the United Nations besides the international powers including the United States to exert pressure on India to give a matching response to Pakistan’s persistent offer for an early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue through the resumption of result oriented dialogue process primarily in line with the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir people, major party to Kashmir conflict, without further loss of time.

They demanded that India should immediately stop human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and must give the right of freedom and self determination to the people of Kashmir according to the UN charter.

A rally organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami was held here at Shaheed Chowk which started from Allama Iqbal Road and culminated at Mangla bridge where they joined the human chain to express solidarity to the people of occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded of the global forces to pressurize India to give the right of freedom according to the UN charter to the people of Kashmir.

Through various unanimously passed resolutions, the mammoth congregations called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem through the resumption of proposed comprehensive bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan without further delay to avert the threat of any conflict between the two nuclear neighboring arch-rivals.

Through another resolution, the rally expressed full solidarity with the people, government and valiant armed forces of Pakistan with a resolve to go shoulder-to-shoulder the people, government and brave armed forces of Pakistan to safeguard the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country by making defense of inch after inch of the country.

In Kotli and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur division, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed with traditional zeal and fervor. The grand public rallies was taken out in both of the districts to mark the day.

Addressing rallies on this occasion, the speakers said that Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan and Pakistani people fully shared the joys and sorrows of their Kashmiri brethren of the Indian-held State.

The national and AJK State Print media brought out special supplements to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris besides to express their solidarity with Kashmir freedom movement.

