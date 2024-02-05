AJK Observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' With Renewed Pledge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (February 5) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
Addressing the rally, ex AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas said that the people of AJK stand in solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
He further said that the Kashmir issue is a dispute between Pakistan and India and that it can only be resolved through dialogue.
The day was marked with a series of events, including rallies, demonstrations, and human chains. People from all walks of life participated in the events, which were held in all major cities and towns of AJK.
In Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK, a large rally was organized by the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government. The rally was attended by thousands of people, including government officials, political leaders, and civil society members.
In other parts of AJK, similar rallies and demonstrations were held. In Mirpur, a large human chain was formed on the Mangla Bridge, which connects AJK with Pakistan. In Kotli, a rally was organized by the Azad Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC).
The Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.
The day is also a reminder of the sacrifices that the people of Kashmir have made in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
