AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 05 (APP):Amidst full-throat slogans of 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' and 'Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa La e La Ha Illalah' people across AJK observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday with unprecedented zeal and fervor to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against the tyranny of occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Day was primarily marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations, under the set SOPs due to ongoing second wave of COVID-19, through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, people renewed resolve to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, to freedom loving brethren in IIOJK in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi addressed Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly while Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed special Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony hosted in forward district Kotli of AJK, located near the Line of Control, to convey to the Kashmiri brethren across the LoC that they were not alone in their just and principled struggle for right to self determination and freedom of the mother land from Indian yoke.

This year too the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, last year sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding occupied Kashmir valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the guns of the Indian occupational forces.

As a public holiday, people representing various walks of life including political, social and human rights organization took out rallies in all big and small cities across AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and at the district and tehsil headquarters of all ten AJK districts including Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Haveili, Hattiyan and Neelam Valley held seminars and vowed to be with their oppressed brethren in their hour of trial.

The Day was observed with renewed pledges and commitments to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and the cause of Kashmir.

Observance of this day was also aimed at to highlight the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at International and apprise the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil as people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are whole heartedly with them.

As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, one-minute silence was observed at 9.58 a.m. to pay respects and homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, as all rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

Human chain was formed on all seven bridges, including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher, Holar and Bararkot the entry and exit points which connect AJK with Pakistan. Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistan areas and gathered at these bridges and formed a human Chain to reiterate complete solidarity between them.

The human hands chain formed both by Pakistani and Kashmiri people was aimed at to reiterate the unity and fraternity of this fact that both the people have bonds of love and affection towards each other.

Flowing of rivers towards Pakistan and ways linked with land transpire the natural accession with the country, a center of Kashmiri people hopes and expectations.

In Mirpur district, a large number of people from adjoining Jhelum district of Punjab province reached in a big procession led by elders of diverse segments of the civil society and officials of Jhelum district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Dina Waqar Hussain, reached Mangla bridge, the gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir State, and made human chain to express solidarity with the people of AJK who had also gathered at the bridge to make human chain joining hands with the people of Pakistan to mark the day.

Hundreds of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur division earlier drove to Mangla bridge through a big procession, led by leaders of various political, religious and public representative organizations including Advisor to AJK government Sardar Zia ul Haq Jamaat e Islami leaders Dr. Riaz Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, Raja Zaffar Maharoof, of Muslim Conference, District Council Administrator Abdul Mallick, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz Vice Chairmen of National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district / ADC (G) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Secretary General NEOC Sr. Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, President of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Ch. Muhammad Naeem, leaders of the workers unions of private and public sector organization including President MDA Employees Union Pervez Rasheed, Secretary General Idrees Shah, Zia Minhas, Non-Gazetted Employees Union President Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi and other heads of various private and public organizations and the civil society.

Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Mangla bridge, AJK Govt. Advisor Sardar Zia ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Dina Waqar Hussain, Secretary General National Events Organizing Committee A H Rao and others called upon the world community to ensure early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people's wishes.

Speakers said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beats in unison. Pakistan, they declared, would continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom till it reach to its logical end.

The mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies held in various parts of AJK unanimously passed various resolutions calling for early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue in line with the spirit of the international norms and commitments including the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Through various unanimously passed resolutions, the mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Mangla bridge, gateway to this part of AJK vehemently condemned the fascist Indian PM Modi's sinister act of August 05, 2019 scrapping the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed territory of occupied Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The rally categorically rejected India's above move of ending the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

The resolution declared that such unwarranted, uncalled for and unlawful acts against the international norms and commitments about the global Kashmir issue, could not hurt the sanctity of the globally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The resolution called upon the international community and forums especially the United Nations to initiate stringent action against India for its nefarious attempt of hurting the global disputed status of Jammu Kashmir state through the unilateral and forced August 05 action against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir violating and abusing the UN resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir issue, which, the resolution said were still valid and were bound to be implemented to grant the Jammu Kashmir people their birth-right of self determination as committed by the international community 74 years ago.

While reiterating full solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu Kashmir in these hours of trial, another resolution strongly condemned India for converting the occupied Kashmir valley in to the word's largest prison since last 18 months immediate after August 05, 2019 nefarious action by confining the innocent Kashmiris into their houses through imposing indefinite curfew and communication blockade like restrictions. The rally urged the world community including global human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the continual deteriorating conditions of the population of the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley following the increased human rights violations and reign of violence and state terrorism on the part of over a million of the Indian occupational armed troops being inflicted with prime focus to gag Kashmiris voice of freedom from the Indian manacles.

Through another resolution, the rally called upon the international community especial the world forums and super powers to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive posture of India in the region following the frequent violations of the ceasefire in form of unprovoked firing on the line of control facing Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Another rally was organized by the Azad Jammu Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami at Shaheed Chowk which started from Allama Iqbal Road and culminated at Mangla bridge where they joined the human chain to express solidarity to the people of occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded of the global forces to pressurize India to give the right of freedom according to the UN charter to the people of Jammu Kashmir besides lifting the restrictions including curfew and communication blockade in the turbulent Kashmir valley imposed since last six months.

Speakers called for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem through the resumption of comprehensive tripartite dialogue among India, Pakistan and Kashmiri without further delay to avert the threat of any conflict between the two nuclear neighboring arch rivals.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Kotli and Bhimbher districts in this division with traditional zeal and fervor. The grand public rallies was taken out in both of the districts to mark the day. Addressing a rally on this occasion, speakers said that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and Pakistani people fully share the joys and sorrows of their Kashmiri brethren of the Indian held State.

All the three radio stations of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tarakheil and AJK tv aired special programmes and the AJK Press brought out special supplements to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris besides to express their solidarity with Kashmir freedom movement.