AJK Observes Mourning To Express Grief Over Greece Boat Disaster

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AJK observes mourning to express grief over Greece Boat disaster

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 18 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 18th Jun, 2023 ) on Sunday observed day-long state mourning over the recent Greece boat disaster in which at least 700 people, including over 50 belonging to AJK, feared drowned after a laded ferry, they were aboard capsized in the sea of Greece four days ago.

The AJK flag remained at half mast in mourning for the major human tragedy that claimed about seven hundred lives including those belonging to the Kotli district during an attempt to move illegally to various European countries in search of jobs for their brighter future.

AJK Bar Council has announced to observe day-long mourning across AJK on Monday – June 19 to express extreme shock and grief over the colossal loss of precious human lives.

According to an announcement by the AJK Bar Council Secretariat issued on Sunday, "Fateha khawani will be held under the auspices of all district and tehsil bar associations including those in Mirpur district for the salvation of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with courage."

