Rich tribute was paid to father of the nation and founder of Pakistan Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of his 74th death anniversary that was observed till late Sunday with due solemnity and reverence

Participants of a special ceremony, hosted by local NGO Jinnah Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir State offered Fateha for the father of the nation.

Like all previous years, the death anniversary of the father of the nation was marked in AJK state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian shackles of slavery.

The major ceremony was held under the auspices of Jinnah Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir State with the coordination of local journalists organizations, including Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists, Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association and other organizations of the civil society and the government on the eve of his death anniversary.

It was attended by the city elite representing diverse segments of the civil society including social and political workers, senior Kashmiri journalists, members of the business community, Ulema and scholars.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including Chairman Jinnah Foundation Dr.

Amin Chaudhry, JKUJ Central President Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood, Director Jinnah Hospit Dr Khalid Yousaf, JKFMA Convener Altaf Hamid Rao, Sr. Kashmiri Journalist Sohrab Ahmed Khan, and others, paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his life-time services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

The Chief host Dr. Amin Chaudhry, also, former Director General MDA said on this occasion that the best way to pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

Dr. Amin reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Jammu & Kashmir.

The participants of the ceremony offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul of the Quaid, besides also praying for the security, stability, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

They also prayed for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement through the early liberation of the occupied part of the Jammu & Kashmir state from long Indian subjugation.