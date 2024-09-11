Open Menu

AJK Observes Quaid-e-Azam's 76th Death Anniversary With Due Solemnity, Reverence

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM

AJK observes Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary with due solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday observed the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with solemnity and reverence.

Participants of a special prayer congregation, hosted jointly by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists, and Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) to mark the death anniversary, offered fateha for the departed soul.

Speakers during the ceremony in Mirpur paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, vowing to continue his mission and struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

The event, attended by elite representatives from various segments of society, featured special prayers, fateha, and cooked food distribution among the poor.

 

Addressing the ceremony, speakers including Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Secretary General Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Ex President Sajaad Jirran, Convenor Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association Altaf H. Nizami, Sr. Journalist Khan, Shahid Iqbal, President PMA AJK Dr. Ijaz Raja, Director Jinnah Hospital Dr Khalid Yousaf, Dr. Ayub Qureshi, and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his life-time services for the Muslims of the subcontinent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for Pakistan's security, stability, and prosperity, as well as the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

