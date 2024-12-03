AJK observes Special Persons Day with renewal of pledge for collective efforts for rehabilitation of disabled persons

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Dec, 2024) The "International Special Persons Day" was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to lend maximum possible services and collective efforts by all classes of the society for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons to enable them to spend life at par with normal people of the society.

The theme of the Day for 2024 was "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future".

The seminars and symposiums, attended by representatives of various rehabilitation centers of the handicapped persons including blind, mentally, hearing impaired and physically retarded and deaf and dumb persons in various parts of AJK were the hall mark of the Day in order to raise wisdom among the healthy people of the society to share their services for the rehabilitation of the special persons.

The identical ceremonies were also held in various districts including Mirpur wherein speakers highlighted the importance of observance of the day around the globe.

The speakers called for extension of maximum services by the people including philanthropists and the social welfare organizations for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons.

The major ceremony to mark the day was followed by a walk held here under the auspices of the district administration with the coordination of various NGOs.

Besides others, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, SSP Khawar Ali Shoukat, President District Coordination Council of NGOs Dr. Tahir Mahmood, Founding Chief of KISE - Kashmir Institute of Special education Dr.

Amjad Ansari, Founding Chairman of Zobia school of Education, Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal, District Council Chairman, Naveed Akhter Raja, Muslim Hands Chief, Qamar Atta Raja, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi and others led the walk attended by a large number of physically handicapped students and teaching staffers of various Mirpur-AJK based schools of Special Education.

“This theme reflects a growing understanding that disability is part of the human condition. Almost everyone will be temporarily or permanently impaired at some point in life. Despite this, few countries have adequate mechanisms in place to respond fully to the needs of people with disabilities. In 2020," the speakers recalled.

The World Special Persons Day reminded as how to overcome the disability issues with the with the assistance of the governments and NGOs, they added.

They emphasized that the need of hour was to reserve at least 2 percent of the employment quota by the government for jobless disable persons in AJK.

The speakers called for the delivery of all required facilities to the physically handicapped persons including disabled children considering them the special citizens in true perspectives instead of only relying upon the lip service to make them the useful citizens of the country at par with the normal children.

They suggested to impart training to the special persons to tackle with disability and stop spinal injury. They called for collaborative efforts, accessibility of public building capacity through building training of teachers exposure to other Organizations.