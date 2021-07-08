(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 08 (APP):Kashmiris, both sides of LoC, paid glorious tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his companions on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on Thursday.

The people pledged to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

Public rallies staged to observe anniversary of martyred Kashmiri leader resolved to continue the mission of Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Burhan Muzaffar Wani till the liberation of the occupied Kashmir liberated from the Indian unlawful rule.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the Shaheed Wani and other Jammu and Kashmir martyrs were held to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter.

In IIOJK, there was complete shutter down strike across the occupied valley to mark the day on Thursday.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers paid rich tributes to young Shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through giving the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

They called upon the international community including the United Nations to exercise their due role for getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu & Kashmir where the population was fighting for the liberation of the homeland from the forced Indian occupation for the last 74 years.

In Mirpur, a rally was taken out from the city center under the auspices of various social, political, religious and public representative organizations representing people from all walks of life.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter. India had announced Rs. One million head-money for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.