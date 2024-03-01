AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Like the rest of the world, International Civil Defense Day was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the renewal of the pledge to frustrate every threat of the enemies of the motherland and remain shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in peace and war, when required.

Special ceremonies were held to mark the Day in all 10 districts of AJK, including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, as well as Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, and other stations under the auspices of the AJK Civil Defense Department to observe the day. In Mirpur, a major ceremony to observe the day was held under the auspices of the local Civil Defense Department with the coordination of the District Administration.

'The commemoration of International Civil Defense Day every year renews the entry into force of the ICDI's constitution as an inter-governmental organization in 1972 with the two major objectives of serving for the safety and security of the masses both in peace and war times in case of any eventuality, besides other nation-building institutions', said speakers while addressing the ceremony held here on Friday to mark the day.

Besides the civil defense volunteers, the volunteers of the popular 1122 rescue service, workers of the PWD, Highways, Electricity, Information, Health, and education departments, as well as the school's students, presented practical demonstrations of civil defense on this occasion, besides holding walks to mark the day.

Addressing the ceremony here Friday, the speakers including Deputy Commissioner and Chief Controller Civil Defence Mirpur District Yasir Riaz Chsudhry, City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid Chaudhry, Senior Superintendent Police Kamran Ali, District Council Chairman Naveed Akhter Goga, Sheir Baz Muneer Chaudhry Advocate, Director General Civil Defence Ch. Abdul Rehman, President Mirpur-AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Sabir Hussain Shah, Civil Defense experts and others said that the world Civil Defense Day was being observed across the globe line with the charter of the United Nations aimed at to raise awareness among the masses to deal with any eventuality in case of any emergent situation.

Recalling the horrific memories of the devastating October 8th, 2005, killer earthquake in the northern parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining KPK province and the September 24th, 2019 deadly earthquake in Mirpur, AJK, the speakers said that had there been sufficient civil defense arrangements for rescue, there would have been less loss of men and material due to history's worst natural catastrophes.