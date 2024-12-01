AJK observes World HIV/AIDS Day with resolve to completely eradicate the fatal disease

MIRPUR ( AJK ) : Dec 01 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2024) Like rest of the world, the World HIV/AIDS Day was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with renewed pledge to eradicate the fatal disease through individual and collective vibrant role of the stakeholders.

In Mirpur district of AJK, an awareness seminar, to mark the day, was held at District Health Office Mirpur on the occasion of World HIV/AIDS Day here on Sunday with District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain Raja in the Chair.

Experts including the DHO Dr. Fida, Muhammad Riaz Assistant Director Surveillance Muhammad Riaz, Assistant Director Training, Waqas Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Aqeel Health Educator, Abdul Waheed District Superintendent and others warned of strictly taking precautionary and preventive measures to avert threats of HIV AIDS to the human life since it was considered to be one of the most serious diseases in the world.

World AIDS Day is celebrated every year on December 1st to raise awareness among masses about the life-threatening repercussions of AIDS and the quick treatment to save the life. This year, the World AIDS Day's theme is "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Rights".

Addressing the seminar, key speakers including the District Health Officer Dr.

Fida Hussain Raja said that HIV-AIDS was an infection that has been classified as one of the most complicated diseases in the world. Although this disease can be controlled by adopting treatment and preventive measures, but it cannot be denied that the death rate from this disease was getting very high with the passage of time, he said.

The DHO continued that seriousness of this disease could be estimated by looking at the number of victims and the death toll. According to the statistics of UNAIDS (a branch of UNICEF) only in the year 2023, about 10.5 million people were confirmed to be infected with HIV, of which 6.50 lakh people died from the infection and related diseases, he underlined.

"According to a World AIDS Day report, around 9.39 million people worldwide have been infected with HIV so far. Out of which about 41 million people have died. Based on this data, it will not be wrong to say that HIV AIDS is one of the few deadly diseases in the world at the moment. Not only to raise awareness among masses but also to show solidarity with and help those who are suffering from AIDS. It is note worthy that the World AIDS Day, initiated by the World Health Organization, was commemorated every year on a specific theme", the DHO said.