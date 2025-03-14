AJK observes "World Kidney Day" to raise awareness among masses about harmful impacts of kidney diseases

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Mar, 2025) The "World Kidney Day" has been observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir simultaneously with rest of the world with prime focus to raise awareness among people about exceptional significance of the kidneys in the human body and reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems.

The observance of the "World Kidney Day" every year is the part of the joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology and other stakeholders especially the Health Services Department's of the concerned countries.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day in Mirpur-AJK, an event was hosted at Free Kidney Dialysis Center, Divisional Teaching Hospital Mirpur under the auspices of the NGO - Anjuman Falah-e-Behbood Insaniya Mirpur aimed at to create awareness among people for adopting precautionary measures to avert threat of kidney diseases and highlight the joint efforts of the international community to its treatment.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Mirpur Division, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad said that prevention of kidney diseases was possible only with individual and collective efforts.

"The Almighty Allah has said in the Holy Qur'an: Whomsoever saves one life, he has saved the whole of humanity," he said, adding We were pursuing the same mission through our public health institutions.

The commissioner paying tributes to Dr. Tahir Mehmood, President of Anjuman Falah, Behbood Insaniyaan said that Dr. Tahir and his entire team deserved huge applause for serving the ailing humanity providing the best treatment to the patients at the world class Free Kidney Dialysis Center.

Other speakers, including President Anjuman Welfare and Humanity Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Medical Superintendent Divisional Teaching Hospital Mirpur, Dr. Amir Aziz, DHO Mirpur, Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, ex SD AJK Radio Mirpur, Chaudhry Muhammad Shakeel, Secretary General Anjuman Prof. Waris Jaral and others emphasized the need to create awareness among the people about adopting preventive measures during the course of their diet particularly to be averted of the kidney diseases.

"World Kidney Day" , the speakers said inspired us to combat against this disease besides also to create awareness to take care of deserving patients who could not afford their treatment after suffering from the disease.

The speakers further said that the facilities were being provided by Free Kidney Dialysis Center Mirpur and other dialysis centers running by NGO's and identical philanthropist bodies on self help basis in various of the world to the patients were highly appreciable.

Founder of the Anjuman Falah e Behbood e Insaaniat, Dr. Tahir Mehmood expressed his determination that the proposed Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Shaikh Free Kidney Dialysis Center under the auspices of Anjuman Falah e Behbood Insaniyat, would continue this great mission of Falah Insaniyat with the generous donations on the part of the masses especially the philanthropists, primarily the life line of such human life saving health centers.

On this occasion, the website of Anjuman Falah e Behbood Insaniyaan was inagurated by the commissioner Mirpur Division Mukhtar Ahmad Chaudhry .

APP/ahr/378