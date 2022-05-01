AJK observes World labor day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) : May 01 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the World Labor Day was observed on Sunday to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 136 years ago this day in ancient Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives this day in 1886 while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

Special May Day simple but impressive ceremonies coupled with processions, were staged in all the ten districts of AJK including in Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Hattiyan, Havaili and Bhimbher districts to observe the day. Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions held special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 136 years ago.

In Mirpur, a May day procession of labourers, working class converged into rally at Kashmir Press auditorium under the auspices of the J & K Workers Party, Labour wing of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Alliance, PWD Workers Union, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front and other Kashmiri political human rights and labor organizations.

Led by the Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Aalliance Chairman Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, and other Labour leaders, the procession passed through Mian Muhammad Road, Shaheed Chowk and Allama Iqbal Road and turned into congregation at the Mumtaz Banquet Hall at Sajid Plaza at the city center. The participants of the rally raised slogans against the increased price hike and inflation in the country including AJK.

Addressing the rally speakers including the J & K PNP Chaiman Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate, Azeem Dutt Advocate of Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front, Aslam Watnoof, Ch.

Yousaf Advocate, Ehteshaam ul Haq Advocate and others vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Chicago to secure and safeguard due rights, dignity and honour of laborers. Speakers highlighted the importance of this historic universal day – besides paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Speakers reiterated their firm resolve to continue the struggle for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir with full vigor till it reach to its logical end.

Speaking on this occasion, JK PNA Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate said that best way to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago was to follow their foot steps for procuring and safeguarding the due rights of the working class – most particularly the laborers.

He said that the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the martyrs of Chicago will be all remembered – since these were always proved as the beacon light for the laborers across the world to secure their due rights, he added.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party chief reiterated his party's firm resolve to continue all out sincere endeavors to ameliorate the life of the common man besides the neglected class including the poor and down trodden and laborers (working class).

Leading trade union leaders of AJK besides other speakers from diverse organizations paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of this universal day exclusively named after the laborers.

At the same time reports reaching here Sunday from across the line of control spoke of the scheduled programs for observance of the world labour day by the labor community in various parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir despite the extra ordinary restrictions and ban imposed by the Indian occupation forces over taking out processions and holding rallies to observe the universal labor day.