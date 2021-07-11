UrduPoint.com
AJK Observes World Population Day

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

AJK observes World Population Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 11 (APP):Like rest of the world, World Population Day was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, with the renewal of the pledge to perform individual and collective role to discourage the future negative impacts of the increased population in the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Besides the prime objective of observing the population day to raise awareness amount the masses about maintaining dignity honour and empowerment of women and health of mother and child for encouraging the emergency of a health and prosperous society.

"Family planning is a fundamental right and availability of contraceptive to all segments of society", experts said while addressing participants of a walk hosted by the District office of the State Population Welfare department here to mark the day.

Special ceremonies including, walks seminars and symposiums were the hallmark of the day that observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well side by side the rest of the world.

The World Population Day is observed this day of July 11 every year the world over in the light of the charter under the manifesto of the United Nations to highlight the drastic effects of the increased population besides for the due role of the governments and the society for flourishing prosperous and healthy population with delivery due amenities of life.

In Mirpur, a grand walk to mark the world population day was held to mark the day. District Population Welfare Officer Kamran Hussain besides the senior staffers of the local population welfare department office led the walk which passed through the city streets.

Speakers underlined that the importance of the role of all sections of the society and the concerned state run institutions to perform their due role for raising awareness among the people about education and empowerment of women, health and balance between increased population and resources.

