AJK observes World Radio Day under theme 'Radio and Peace'

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Despite the arrival of hundreds of tv channels in the public and private sectors the world over, the importance of radio has not reduced.

These views were expressed by the speakers while talking to APP on the occasion of World Radio Day observed on Monday across the world.

Seasoned broadcaster and head of news, current affairs section of Kashmir Radio and Radio FM-101, Ali Akhter Saleem said the observance of the World Radio Day by the PBC including AJK Radio was, indeed, an occasion of global importance for the PBC like other International Broadcasting Organizations across the globe.

Highlighting the importance of the World Radio Day, Saleem observed that all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil planned to bring special programs on air marking the World Radio Day on Saturday.

Elaborating the significance of Radio as the swift mean of infotainment, Ali Akhter Saleem underlined that the Radio still remains the medium that reaches the widest audience worldwide, in the quickest possible time.

He recalled that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil as well its sister FM channels always performed a significant role being the quick source of information and knowledge for their valued listeners during the era of emergency especially during the worst natural catastrophe of killer earthquakes of October 8, 2005 and September 24, 2019 in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur AJK particularly which had turned the life standstill following collapse of the basic infra structure.

"Both of the radio stations of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur continued their uninterrupted transmissions by shifting to the containers as the broadcasting houses had gone down to earth in the deadly catestrophes of above earthquakes'', he underlined.

It may be added that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its sister FM-101.04 radio are still performing in a container installed at the car-parking of its broadcasting house despite tough circumstances despite non-availability of the required infra-structure.

Other speakers including seasoned casual news and program artists of different languages including English, urdu, Gojri, Pahari and Kashmiri including A. H. Rao Nizami, Muhammad Imran Chaudhry, Lateef Ghous, Aliya Sayed, Marayam QWureshi and others while referring to the role of AK Radio Mirpur and its affiliated unit FM-101, pointed out that the station was highlighting the Kashmir issue since its inception on September, 30, 2002 proving an effective voice of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as its transmission covers the area across the LoC in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They underlined, while talking to APP on the World Radio Day that radio has always emerged as the quick source of infotainment because of its specific medium of functioning for swift dissemination of information and knowledge for human interest across the globe.

Meanwhile, AK Radio Mirpur Monday observed the World Radio as momentous by bringing on air special programs to acknowledge the role of Radio in upgrading the extent of awareness. Mirpur Radio including its co-unit FM-101 marked the World Radio Day also produced and brought on air in national and regional languages in line with the plan inked by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.