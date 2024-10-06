AJK observes World Teachers Day with due respect and honor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the World Teachers' Day was also observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers coupled with the prayer for long lives of the teachers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this relation to commemorate the ‘Salam Teachers Day’.

Special meetings and rallies of both teachers and students were hosted under the auspices of various places in various parts of AJK, including Mirpur, to mark the Day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at the local campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) school here on Friday, Director Atique ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Maria Attique and other seasoned academicians and students highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and teacher as also confided and determined in the teachings of islam.

The speakers emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of teacher and student through showing maximum respect and honor for the teachers all the time.

The IIUI School teachers pinned crowns to their students to express love and affection with their students to mark the day. Students on this occasion prayed for the prosperity and good luck of their teachers, besides for their good health and long life.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza advised the children to always respect the high decorum of teachers, as they are next to their parents, in respect of honor and dignity.

The speakers advised the students to obey the orders of the teacher all the time to keep souls satisfied, besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings, which enshrined the superior status of the sanctified relation between student and teacher.

The schoolchildren paid rich tributes to their teachers coupled with good wishes to the teachers of their children on this occasion to express solidarity and respect for the future.