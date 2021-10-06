AJK observes 'World Teachers Day' with solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 05 (APP):Like rest of the world, 'World Teachers Day' was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday with renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers coupled with the pray for long lives of the teachers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this relation to commemorate the 'Salam Teachers Day' observed across the world Tuesday.

Special meetings and rallies of both teachers and students were held under the auspices of various places in AJK including Mirpur to mark the day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at local campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) school here to mark the world teachers day, Director Atique ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Maria Attique and other seasoned academicians and students highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and the teacher as also confided and determined in the teachings of islam.

Speakers emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of teacher and student through showing maximum respect and honor for the teachers all the time.

The IIUI School teachers pinned crowns to their students to express love and affection with their students to mark the day. Students on this occasion prayed for the prosperity and good luck of their teachers besides for their good health and long life.

Speaking on this occasion Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza advised the children to always respect the high decorum of teachers – since they are next to their parents in respect of honour and dignity.

Mrs. Ayesha advised the students for obeying the orders of teacher all the time to keep souls satisfied besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings which enshrined the superior status of the sanctified relation between student and teacher.

The School management, earlier, distributed gifts among the academic and non-academic staff besides the rising stars as a sign of renewal of the pledge of unity and team work on the occasion of the world teachers day.

Parents sent complementary cards bearing good wishes to the teachers of their children on this occasion to express solidarity and respect for the later.