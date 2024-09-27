Open Menu

AJK Observes World Tourism Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

AJK observes World Tourism Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The World Tourism Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to raise awareness among people about its importance and positive outcome for promotion of tourism.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK, including Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state, besides walks and seminars, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGO AJK Anglers Association, the Tourism and Wild Life Department of AJK, and tour operator groups.

Speaking on this occasion, President AJK Anglers Association Muhammad Ramzan Dutt Advocate, Assistant Director Tourism Department Qamar Ayub, Assistant Game Warden Muhammad Sajid, ADs Fisheries Raja Aamer, and Muhammad Tariq invited the people from AJK, Pakistan, and abroad to become part of the World Tourism Day to enjoy the natural sites in various parts of AJK.

Speakers resolved to turn AJK into a hub of international tourism. They said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is the most beautiful region in the world.

Its natural beauty includes snow-clad mountains, forests, waterfalls, lakes, and ancient historical and archeological sites through which the tourism sector can be developed by attracting tourists.

 

"For this, the liberated terrorism of AJK can be made an ideal state, apart from making the region prosperous through public-private partnership," they underlined.

Speakers, including experts from the concerned official stakeholder groups, reiterated that ecosystems can be restored by protecting forests in the face of global climate change. 

They revealed that more than Rs. 1 billion could be secured as annual revenue through the promotion of the tourism sector in scenic parts of AJK

"The AJK government has focused on encouraging the speedy uplift of the tourism sector through private-public sector partnerships. "These measures will boost commercial and recreational activities," they added.

On this occasion, the meeting reiterated the need to revive the one-day trip and the Tourism board Club under the auspices of the tourism department and the AJK Anglers Association.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan World Jammu Rawalakot Mirpur Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

3 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

4 hours ago
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

5 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

6 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan