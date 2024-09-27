AJK observes World Tourism Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The World Tourism Day was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to raise awareness among people about its importance and positive outcome for promotion of tourism.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK, including Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Bhimbher.

These comprised visits of the tourists to the historic resorts in various parts of the state, besides walks and seminars, under the auspices of the local notables in coordination with the local NGO AJK Anglers Association, the Tourism and Wild Life Department of AJK, and tour operator groups.

Speaking on this occasion, President AJK Anglers Association Muhammad Ramzan Dutt Advocate, Assistant Director Tourism Department Qamar Ayub, Assistant Game Warden Muhammad Sajid, ADs Fisheries Raja Aamer, and Muhammad Tariq invited the people from AJK, Pakistan, and abroad to become part of the World Tourism Day to enjoy the natural sites in various parts of AJK.

Speakers resolved to turn AJK into a hub of international tourism. They said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is the most beautiful region in the world.

Its natural beauty includes snow-clad mountains, forests, waterfalls, lakes, and ancient historical and archeological sites through which the tourism sector can be developed by attracting tourists.

"For this, the liberated terrorism of AJK can be made an ideal state, apart from making the region prosperous through public-private partnership," they underlined.

Speakers, including experts from the concerned official stakeholder groups, reiterated that ecosystems can be restored by protecting forests in the face of global climate change.

They revealed that more than Rs. 1 billion could be secured as annual revenue through the promotion of the tourism sector in scenic parts of AJK.

"The AJK government has focused on encouraging the speedy uplift of the tourism sector through private-public sector partnerships. "These measures will boost commercial and recreational activities," they added.

On this occasion, the meeting reiterated the need to revive the one-day trip and the Tourism board Club under the auspices of the tourism department and the AJK Anglers Association.

