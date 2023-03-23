UrduPoint.com

AJK Observes World Water Day With A Renewed Resolve:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 22 (APP) ::World water day was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to perform the individual and collective role to save water, besides encouraging sincere efforts at the national level for the establishment of more water reservoirs.

World Water Day is observed across the globe every year on March 22.

Major ceremony to observe the day was hosted in Mirpur under the auspices of Jinnah Foundation with illustrious philanthropist and Chairman of the foundation Dr. Amin Chaudhry.

Experts including the chair Dr. Amin Chaudhry, President Makazi Anjuman e Tajran Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan., President AJK Journalist Environment Forum Altaf Hamid Rao, Pioneer of Water Filteration Plants on Mirpur on self-help basis philonthropist Dr. Khalid Yousaf and others said that availability of hygienic drinking water has become the world problem in the present era. Emergency steps are required to be taken to ensure the supply of hygienic water the world over, they emphasized.

They showed grave concern over the impending worst water crises in the country including AJK due to the reported gradual dryness of rivers following the blatant violation of international norms on the use of water and river treaties on the part of India.

Speakers emphasized the need of focusing fullest attention to establish more water reservoirs in Pakistan with special focus to get the country rid of the grim water crises to meet the present and future water requirements for bringing about progress and prosperity of the country.

They strongly suggested for immediate enforcement of water policy in the country including AJK to ensure the importance and usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

Speakers also suggested for launching an integrated awareness program at the national as well as regional level to apprise the masses of their due role for safety and protection of the water resources besides to discourage excessive use of water.

Speakers also warned of the future challenges with emphasis for the individual and collective national responsibility of the masses especially the concerned stake holders both in the private and public sectors to ensure the safety of water through discouraging its misuse through individual and collective role. Ends / APP / AHR.

