AJK observes World Water Day with simplicity; Renews pledge to collectively avert threat to the water resources

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 22 (APP):Like rest of the world, world water day was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with simplicity and renewal pledge to continue performing individual and collective role to save water besides to encourage the sincere efforts for the establishment of more water reservoirs to meet the future needs of water.

In his special message on the world water day a seasoned expert of environment and climate change and former Director General of the AJ&K Environmental Protection Agency Raja Muhammad Razzaq said that availability of hygienic drinking water has become the world problem in the present era. Emergency steps were required to be taken to ensure the supply of hygienic water the world over, he emphasized.

Talking to APP on the eve of the world water day he showed concern over the impending water crises in the country due to the reported gradual dryness of rivers following the blatant violation of international norms on use of water and river treaties on the part of India.

Razaq emphasized the need of focusing fullest attention to establish more water reservoirs in Pakistan with special focus to get the country rid of the grim water crises to meet the present and future water requirements for bringing about progress and prosperity of the country.

He strongly suggested for immediate enforcement of water policy in the country including AJK to ensure the importance and usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

He also suggested for launching an integrated awareness program at the national as well as regional level to apprise the masses of their due role for safety and protection of the water resources besides to discourage excessive use of water.

Raja Muhammad Razzaq also warned of the future challenges with emphasis for the individual and collective national responsibility of the masses especially the concerned stakeholders both in the private and public sectors.