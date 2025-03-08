MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Like the world over, International Women's Day was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, with the renewal of the pledge to continue individual and collective efforts to end gender discrimination, as well as to ensure due empowerment, safeguard equal rights and dignified status, and maintain high respect, honor, and dignity of the womenfolk at par with the opposite gender in all segments of society.

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that special ceremonies, including walks, seminars, and symposiums, were the hallmark of the day that was observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, as well as side by side with the rest of the world.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Status of Women in islam' hosted in Mirpur under the auspices of the NGO 'Anjam Falah e Behbood e Insaaniat' at the Kidney Dialysis Center Auditorium Mirpur DHQ Hospital, speakers including Dr Maria Zulfiqar, DMS Mirpur Div Teaching Hospital Mrs Ayesha Malik, Radio Anchor, Dr Tahir Mahmood, Head of the Host NGO; Ex-SD AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel; retired banker Syed Shabir Shah; and ex-Registrar MUST Prof Waris Jiraal and others highlighted the role model of eminent women social workers engaged in serving the ailing humanity besides the uplift of the women in different sectors of life on a self-help basis.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of women representing various segments of the society, mostly belonging to the social and working class of womenfolk.

Speakers strongly condemned the continued tragic incidents of molestation, including rape and killing of innocent Kashmiri women by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state in the wake of the increased acts of state terrorism for their "offense" of launching a struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian forced and unlawful rule.

The celebration of the world women’s day reminds us to promote and raise awareness about the equal importance and status of womenfolk, at par with male members, at all times in society—since the importance of the role of lady members in any society could not be set aside and the equal rights, dignified status, respect, and honor of women were imperative in all respects, speakers observed.

They emphasized that the role of women in the progress, prosperity, and uplift of any nation and the country could be primarily imperative side by side with the male members of the society.

