AJK observes Youm-e-Ashura with religious respect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Ashura, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam was observed on Thursday with due reverence and solemnity to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives, offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions for upholding the sanctity of Islam, righteousness and truth.

Observance of the day marks unique sacrifice of the grand son of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who embraced martyrdom in the blazing deserts of Karbala.

Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were brought out from central Imambargahs in all major cities and towns across the State including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts which culminated at their stipulated religious sites - Imambargahs after passing through their traditional routes, terminated at the main imambargahs this evening.

No untoward incident was reported in any part of the AJK State.

Other Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from other different areas of the towns and villages merged into the main processions which terminated after reaching their destinations.

Zakirs, Naatkhawans and religious scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of righteousness, truth and justice.

All three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Tararkheil and Muzaffarabad aired special programs in the backdrop of the historic significance being one of the biggest tragedy in Islamic history depicting the supreme sacrifices of the Karbala martyrs.

Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was also another importance icon of the day-long event to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions. Scholars highlighted the philosophy of sacrifice urging upon Ummah to follow the footprints of the Great Imam (RA), who did not bow before evil forces and upheld the fold of islam to appease the Almighty Allah.

Religious scholars, including ulema, khateeb and Zakireen called upon the Muslim Ummah on this occasion to foster unity in their ranks to fight against inimical forces of Islam.