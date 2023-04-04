MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Apr, 2023 ):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the 44th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed on Tuesday by his admirers including the party activists with due solemnity and reverence.

In AJK the anniversary was observed at the official level by the PPP AJK Chapter besides the PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, in acknowledgment of meritorious services of late ZAB for Kashmiris cause for the right to self-determination and the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Special functions were held by the PPP AJK and PPP (SB) AJK workers at district and tehsil headquarters to observe the anniversary of the late distinguished world-fame national politician of Pakistan.

In these meetings, rich tributes were paid to Shaheed Bhutto and his daughter and the party's martyred chairperson Benazir Bhutto with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of shaheed Z.A Bhutto and shaheed BB.

In Mirpur major ceremony was held under the auspices of the local unit of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK with its President Ch. Munir Hussain is Advocate in the Chair at the local office of the party.

Speakers including the party's AJK Chapter President Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, City President Shakeel Ahmed, Advocate Baber Kamal District President PPP (SB) Kotli, Raja Mazher Iqbal, Ch. Shoukat Ali Advocate, President PPP (SB) Bhimbher district and others paid glorious tributes to the departed souls of ZAB and BB for giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of the country and the nation and for the cause of democracy and the constructional and democratic norms and principles.

Addressing the ceremony, Ch. Muneer Hussain said that valiant shaheed ZAB preferred to go to the gallows by maintaining his honour and dignity instead of bowing before the dictatorship and making any bargaining on the principals.

He vowed to continue the mission of Bhuttos to translate their ideas of turning Pakistan a truly democratic, strong and stable and true welfare state to bring it into the ranks of the developed nations.

He said ZAB and his martyred brave daughter BB were the staunch supporters of the just and principled stance of the people of Jammu & Kashmir over their legitimate right to self-determination. In this regard Majeed referred to the repeated resolve of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of fighting for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir till one thousand year.

Describing his hanging as the judicial murder of the world-fame politician, speakers said that capital punishment by the dictatorial rule to ZAB was in fact the assassination of the democracy, constitution, judiciary and righteousness. They said that ZAB and BB emerged as the symbol of national unity among all four provinces of Pakistan besides AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan being the biggest distinguished political force in the country.

Speakers said "it was the extra-judicial killing of ZAB by dictator Zia-ul-haq who considered Bhutto a stumbling block in his forcibly imposed dictatorial rule through stabbing a democratic regime. Speakers termed the killings of ZAB AND BB a severe loss of the precious lives of Bhuttos an irreparable loss to the nation and the country including the people of Jammu & Kashmir as well as to the entire world in general and the Muslim ummah in particular.

They also described the assassination of Bhuttos a great loss to the federation of the country. The ceremony declared that shaheed ZAB and Benazir Bhutto were precious national asset. They were the prime symbol of national unity and harmony of Pakistan, they added.