AJK offers massive investment opportunities for investors: Barrister Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while referring to massive investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the investors

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while referring to massive investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the investors.

He expressed these views while talking to a Hong Kong delegation that called on him under the leadership of the Presidential Adviser Lal Dino Baloch at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

The delegation was comprised Madam Soo, Chaudhry Allah Ditta, Chaudhry Zahid, Faisal Lal and others.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK President said that the liberated territory, a treasure trove of natural resources, offers huge investment opportunities to foreign investors.

" Azad Kashmir has vast investment opportunities in hydro, tourism, information technology, minerals, mining and precious stones and other sectors ', he said.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that Azad Kashmir would be transformed into a model state, where foreign investors would feel secure to invest their capital.

He said that a peaceful and investment-friendly environment provides investors with unique opportunities for good returns.

He said that investors should not worry about of anything as the AJK Government was ready to cooperate with them besides providing other facilities He said that the government's aim to turn the region into a business hub would ultimately help to control growing unemployment among the people besides improving their quality of life.

On this occasion, the head of the delegation Lal Dino Baloch informed the President about the progress in the field of information technology regarding investment in his previous meeting.

The visiting delegation invited the President to visit Hong Kong, which he accepted.