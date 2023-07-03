Open Menu

AJK Offers Massive Investment Opportunities For Investors: Barrister Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 07:44 PM

AJK offers massive investment opportunities for investors: Barrister Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while referring to massive investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the investors

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while referring to massive investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the investors.

He expressed these views while talking to a Hong Kong delegation that called on him under the leadership of the Presidential Adviser Lal Dino Baloch at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

The delegation was comprised Madam Soo, Chaudhry Allah Ditta, Chaudhry Zahid, Faisal Lal and others.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK President said that the liberated territory, a treasure trove of natural resources, offers huge investment opportunities to foreign investors.

" Azad Kashmir has vast investment opportunities in hydro, tourism, information technology, minerals, mining and precious stones and other sectors ', he said.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that Azad Kashmir would be transformed into a model state, where foreign investors would feel secure to invest their capital.

He said that a peaceful and investment-friendly environment provides investors with unique opportunities for good returns.

He said that investors should not worry about of anything as the AJK Government was ready to cooperate with them besides providing other facilities He said that the government's aim to turn the region into a business hub would ultimately help to control growing unemployment among the people besides improving their quality of life.

On this occasion, the head of the delegation Lal Dino Baloch informed the President about the progress in the field of information technology regarding investment in his previous meeting.

The visiting delegation invited the President to visit Hong Kong, which he accepted.

Related Topics

Technology Business Visit Hong Kong Jammu Progress Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to ..

Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to Hold Meeting on Quran Burning ..

3 minutes ago
 Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians retu ..

Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians return

4 minutes ago
 Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equiti ..

Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equities wobble

3 minutes ago
 The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsiti ..

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsities from granting new affiliati ..

4 minutes ago
 Le Pen Cancels Visit to Italy Because of Riots - L ..

Le Pen Cancels Visit to Italy Because of Riots - Lega Nord Party

4 minutes ago
 SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 se ..

SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series

3 minutes ago
Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for ..

Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for Monsoon

4 minutes ago
 ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

9 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

48 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan