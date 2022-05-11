AJK Ombudsman presents annual performance report to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) : Ombudsman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Naseem Advocate on Wednesday called on president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and presented the annual performance report of his institution, AJK President office said on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Ombudsman gave a detailed briefing to the President about the aims and objectives of the institution.

While presenting the report Naseem Advocate informed the president that the ombudsman office received about 500 public complaints out of which 300 complaints were addressed.

He also apprised the President of the problems being faced by the institution.