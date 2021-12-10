AJK opposition delegation calls on Prime Minister

A delegation of AJK Legislative Assembly members led by Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at the Prime Minister's House here Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of AJK Legislative Assembly members led by Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at the Prime Minister's House here Friday.

The delegation included Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Col (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and Mian Abdul Waheed.

During the meeting Five hundred billion rupees development package, construction and development of AJK and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Prime Minister termed the attitude of the opposition very constructive and ideal and said that these values were the fundamental requirements to accelerate the struggle of liberation of occupied Kashmir and will benefit the Kashmir liberation movement at international level.

The Prime Minister said that the delegation of the opposition came for a spirit of goodwill and added that the government was determined to establish good working relations with the opposition to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the region and for maintaining collective wisdom for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and also to make the lives of the people of the state easier.