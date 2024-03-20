AJK orphan Lubainah Javed honored for environmental advocacy

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) AJK orphan student Lubainah Majid Javed was recently honored for her exceptional talent by Muslim Hands International, a UK-based non-governmental organization.

Lubainah, whose father, the late lawyer Majid Javed Advocate, tragically lost his life in a gas cylinder explosion incident, received recognition for her contributions to the Muslim Hands Waste Management project.

At a ceremony held in acknowledgment of her outstanding performance, Lubainah was presented with a certificate of excellence by Muslim Hands Founder Chairman Lakhat-e-Husnain.

Her involvement in the Waste Management project showcased her dedication to social welfare initiatives despite facing personal adversity.

Lubainah's achievements extend beyond her involvement with Muslim Hands. She serves as a WASUP Ambassador and is also a member of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), where she actively participates in rehabilitation and educational programs.

Additionally, Lubainah is an advocate for climate change action and serves as a Content Creator to spread awareness about environmental issues.

Reflecting on her future ambitions, Lubainah expressed her intention to establish her own firm dedicated to various social welfare sectors, particularly focusing on combating environmental pollution and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

She has already secured gold medals in green living and is committed to continuing her efforts as an ambassador for environmental sustainability.

In addition to her accolades, Lubainah has initiated several awareness campaigns, including the installation of dustbins in her school.

These initiatives aim to engage her peers in social welfare activities alongside their academic pursuits.

Lubainah's story serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Despite personal loss, she has emerged as a leader in her community, dedicated to making a positive impact through her actions and advocacy.

