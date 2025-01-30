AJK parliamentary party expresses confidence in PM Haq

A meeting of the joint parliamentary party of the government alliance held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the joint parliamentary party of the government alliance held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The meeting was attended by 29 members, including representatives from Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and the Forward Block.

During the meeting, all 29 members expressed their unconditional confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The parliamentary party meeting directed preparations for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with full commitment. In this regard, human chains will be formed on all bridges connecting the state capital and district headquarters with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting reiterated the commitment that the Kashmir freedom movement remains the top priority of the current government, and all available resources will be utilized to restore the key role of the base camp government in this regard.

It was agreed in the meeting that efforts for development and progress in the state would be accelerated, and the pace of ongoing development projects would be increased to benefit all residents. The equal distribution of development funds will be ensured.

Furthermore, interest-free loans worth one billion rupees will be provided to young men and women, skilled workers, and refugees residing in Pakistan so they can start their own businesses.

The parliamentary party strongly condemned the statement of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed firm resolve to formulate a comprehensive strategy to counter potential challenges from India.

The meeting also decided to establish a task force to improve the environment and modernize the ecological system of the state to tackle upcoming challenges.

Instructions were given to develop a detailed policy for the issuance of health cards to ensure their immediate implementation.

A cabinet committee was formed to develop cost-effective infrastructure for shelter-less schools and healthcare facilities and provide recommendations.

Additionally, the committee on amendments to the Local Government Act of 1990 was directed to present its recommendations to the cabinet immediately.

The parliamentary party decided to allocate one billion rupees to local government institutions. A comprehensive strategy was also directed to tackle challenges related to the electricity department in the upcoming summer season.

While addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq stated that the government’s top priority is the Kashmir freedom movement and the welfare of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He highlighted that the current government has resumed work on Rathuah-Hariyam and Jagran power projects, promoted savings through e-tendering and auctions, expanded the tax net, and introduced subsidies on wheat flour and electricity.

The coalition government has successfully countered India’s divisive propaganda and has taken steps to improve the state’s infrastructure, he added.

He emphasized that power is a trust from the Almighty and assured that he would continue to use it with honesty and responsibility.

At the end of the meeting, the parliamentary party reaffirmed its full confidence in Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and pledged to take all necessary measures for the welfare of the people of the region.