AJK Parliamentary Party To Meet On 22nd August.

Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:10 PM

AJK parliamentary party to meet on 22nd August.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has summoned the meeting of parliamentary party on 22nd of August, Sunday at 0:8pm at Prime Minister House Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has summoned the meeting of parliamentary party on 22nd of August, Sunday at 0:8pm at Prime Minister House Muzaffarabad.

The Prime Minister will take the parliamentary party into confidence after his meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding reforms for economic development, supremacy of law and good governance.

