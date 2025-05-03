AJK parties conference back armed forces to defend against Indian aggression

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) An All-party Kashmir conference was held here with Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq in the chair. The conference deliberated on different aspects of the Kashmir dispute and evolving situation in the region following the Phalgam false flag operation by India in Pahalgam occupied Kashmir.

The conference denounced India for creating war hysteria and blaming Pakistan without providing a shred of evidence.

The APKC also denounced India for using Phalgam incident to create an atmosphere of hatred against Kashmiris.The speakers also deplored arbitrary arrests of more than 5,000 innocent civilians, bulldozing of civilians houses in the aftermath of the false flag operation.

A joint statement issued at the end of conference stated that India was hell bent on further worsening the situation in Kashmir to achieve its strategic objectives and deflect world attention away from the real issue.

Referring to the brutal massacre of Sikhs at Chatisingpora in 2000, the speakers said that the Phalgam incident has striking similarities with Chatisingpora massacre in which 36 Sikhs were slaughtered when the US president Bill Clinton was on his visit to India.

The declaration further said that the false flag operations orchestrated by India from time to time were intended to malign Pakistan and Kashmiri Muslims.

The conference, while expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, said, "The hearts of the Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir beat with Pakistan".

"The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand in complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir", the declaration said.

The declaration also denounced illegal attachment and dispossessing Muslims of their properties under the guise of controversial WAQF Act.

Voicing it's grave concern over India's unilateral decision to suspend Indus water treaty, the conference said that the the move was not only a flagrant violation of the treaty but an act of war against Pakistan.

"India has used the Pahalgam incident as an excuse to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty", the declaration said, adding that IWT cannot be suspended unilaterally under Article (4)12 of the 1960 Treaty.

The declaration further states that in case of any kind of aggression by India, the entire nation stands with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The declaration urged the international community to take effective notice of the situation in the region, deescalate rising tensions and help stop Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Terming India's imperialistic presence in region as threat to peace and stability in South Asia, the declaration stated that the massacre of Kashmiris and India's attempts to change the region's demography constitute an existential threat to Kashmiris.

This conference also sought the early and amicable settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.This APKC appreciated the courageous stand taken by Pakistan following the Phalgam incident .

The conference also hailed the decisions of the National Security Council of Pakistan and its befitting response to India’s expansionist, aggressive measures.

The conference also condemned the ceasefire violations and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on the LoC and paid eulogizing tributes to the brave forces of Pakistan for their befitting response to India.

The participants of the conference praised the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his clear cut stance on Kashmiris inalienable right the right to self-determination.

The conference lauded Pakistan's consistent support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination.

The APKC was attended by Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq, President Muslim League (N) Shah Ghulam Qadir, Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Member Legislative Assembly and Senior Leader PPP Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Qayyum Niazi, Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, Former Prime Minister Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Jammu and Kashmir People's Party Chief and Member Assembly Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi, President Liberation League Manzoor Qadir Dar, and government ministers including Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Mian Abdul Waheed, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Professor Taqdees Gilani.